Royal sparkle over volunteer celebration in Øvre Eiker

Crown Princess Mette-Marit joned the celebrations for the volunteer corps in Upper Eiker municipality in Buskerud when they marked their 10th anniversary.

Every week, around 60 volunteers contribute to the municipality’s elderly and caregivers having a good and contentious everyday life.

Leader Bjørg Andreassen has previously received the King’s medal for his efforts for volunteering in the municipality, and it was therefore natural that the Crown Princess visited the anniversary celebrations at Eikertun Helsehus in Hokksund on Tuesday morning.

The volunteer corps has regular visiting days to health care and care homes in the municipality and a wide range of activities including exercise, reading, singing, music, dance, waffle making, barbecue parties and a separate turmery – Eikertun March.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit was received by Mayor Ann Sire Fjerdingstad (H) and both were met by children with flags and flowers and made time for a chat with the residents at the health care centre.

© NRK / Norway Today