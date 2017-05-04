Royals attending the 80th anniversary of the Royal Couple

Royal guests attending anniversary of the Royal Couple

Royals from Sweden, Denmark and the UK have announced their attendance when The Royal Couple, King Harald and Queen Sonja, celebrate their 80th anniversary in Oslo next week.

Both the Swedish and Danish royal houses will be there in strength for the celebrations.

The Swedish Court states that King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia come to Oslo.

From Denmark, Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will announce the Danish court.

The British royal house will be represented by the younger royals, while it is likely that the royal couple will come from Belgium, writes VG.

– With 99 percent security, I can say that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will travel to Oslo, said the press contact at the Belgian court.

As the visit to Norway is of a private nature, the press contact at the British Court does not want to say who is coming but confirms that the Windsor family will be represented.

To the 80th anniversary, royal families from Spain, Monaco, the Netherlands and Luxembourg will also be represented, but for safety reasons, the respective courts are reluctant to give specific names. The Spanish Royal House will however, publish this on Friday.

The official celebration starts at the Palace Square Tuesday at 17.30. Later there will be a gala dinner at the Royal Palace. The following day there will be a mini-cruise in Oslofjorden with the Royal ship Norway and in the evening a dinner in the Norwegian Opera in Oslo.

Source: NTB Scanpix / Norway Today