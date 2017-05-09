Royals from Europe to the Royal Couple’s anniversary

The Royal Court announced Monday afternoon the list of heads of state and other royal guests for the 80th anniversary.

Approximately 35 royals from all over Europe have been confirmed to the Royal Couple’s 80th anniversary celebrations in Oslo on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Royal Court announced Monday afternoon the list of heads of state and royal guests for the 80th anniversary.

From the Norwegian royal family, the Crown Prince, Princess Märtha Louise and Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner participate.

From Denmark comes Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, while Prince Joachim and Princess Marie only attend the events on Wednesday.

Sweden’s royal family is represented by King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia. Princess Madeleine is, however, not on the guest list.

Several royal couples

In addition, the royal couples come from both Belgium and Spain, and from the Netherlands comes King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Beatrix, Prince Constantijn and Princess Mabel.

Grand Duke Herri and Grand Duchess Maria-Teresa from Luxembourg and Grand Duke Albert from Monaco have also announced their arrival.

The British Royal House is represented by Lady Elizabeth Shakerley. The Greek royal family is attends with Queen Anne Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos, Princess Marie-Chantal, Prince Nicholas and Princess Tatiana.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Islands President Gudni Th. Johannesson also participates in the celebration.

Birthday song at the Palace Square

The 80th anniversary begins at the Palace Square (slottsplassen) on Tuesday afternoon.

This event is open to all, and people are given the opportunity to sing the birthday song for the jubilees when the king appear at the Palace balcony at 18.30.

Wednesday there is lunch on the royal ship Norway and gala dinner at the Opera. The royals will drive in cortege from the Palace to the opera.

The Oslo police announce that the cortege Wednesday will lead to limited accessibility in parts of Oslo city center between 16:00 and 19:00. The public asks people to leave the car behind and use the subway instead.

Monday was the preparation for the royal birthday in Oslo. Window cleaners made sure that the Royal Opera is showing off its best side during the celebration.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today