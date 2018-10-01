Rules to stop cheating by workshops and in transport

– The Government is working for road-safe vehicles and a serious transport industry. Therefore, we now introduce regulations that will improve the controls at the workshops and the quality of these. There will also be stricter rules for tachographs (driving recorders) and rest periods for heavy vehicles. These are in effect as of today, says the Norwegian Minister of Transport, Jon Georg Dale (Progress Party).

The regulatory changes include stricter requirements for workshops and controllers performing periodic vehicle controls. The changes are linked to amended European rules for this area.

– You should be able to feel safe when you deliver your car to a workshop. Both that those who work there know what they are doing, but also that they comply with all pertinent laws and regulations. We are now tightening the requirements for approval, competence and supervision of companies that carry out periodic inspection of vehicles and employees in the inspection bodies, says Dale.

Tightened control of tachographs

It will also be harder to cheat with tachographs that record driving and rest time in heavy vehicles. There are increased requirements for controlling the tachographs and for approval and supervision of tachograph workshops. It is also a legislation in place that roadside controls must be based on risk assessment. The rule changes also apply to vehicle workshops that are not control or tachograph garages.

– The aim is to ensure good quality of service provided by the workshop through approval and supervision requirements and to prevent illegal work on motor vehicles. This will provide better safety for the car owners, the serious players in the industry, and for other road users, Dale concludes.

© Norwegian Department of Transport / #Norway Today