Rumanian pickpocket turned himself in after TV program

A Rumanian pickpocket turned himself in to the Trondheim police after seeing a wanted call in a TV program. He is now sentenced to nearly eighteen months in jail.

At the end of 2015 the perpetrator, together with two fellow Rumanians, visited several shopping centres in Central Norway operating as pickpockets. Older women were among the most common victims.

One of the men returned in 2016 with two new companions. The principal perpetrator was arrested in Molde, and is serving a two year prison term, reports NRK.

The 40-year-old was back home in Rumania when he saw a Norwegian TV 2 program on the Rumanian Web TV about people who were suspected of pocket thefts in Norway. He then called the police to turn himself in.

– We got the impression that he regretted, and would make up for, his perpetrations since he had just become a father for the first time, said police investigator Øyvind Jørgensen to NRK news. The budding father has been sentenced to one year and five months in prison.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today