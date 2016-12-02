Russia criticizes Norway on extradition of a Russian citizen to USA

The Court of Appeal has decided to extradite a Russian resident of Norway to the United States, where he risks up to 75 years in prison.

Russian authorities believe the evidence in the case against the man is too weak and argue that the case is politically motivated.

– This case has nothing to do with genuine principles of law and violate international law.

The decision is obviously politicized and not in accordance with internationally accepted principles of law, said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, according to the newspaper Aftenposten.

The man to be extradited, 28 years old Mark Vartanyan, has worked since 2012 for a company in Fredrikstad named as Dignio, which develops data products. He moved to Norway from Ukraine in 2014.

According to the FBI, the man has been involved in developing or selling software Citadel, used for cybercrime.

FBI claims to have installed a trap in software in 2012 therefore they believe they can prove that Vartanyan is guilty. The 28 years old man has served two years in the Norwegian custody.

He claims innocence

He believes that he is innocent and attributed to matter because the PC that he had from his former employer in Ukraine was infected with a computer virus.

He will probably be extradited to the United States rather quickly and there will be a risk for 75 years in prison, writes Aftenposten.

