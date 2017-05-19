Russia demands NOK 90 million in bail to release trawler

The Norwegian foreign service is working on the case where a Norwegian prawn trawler is held back in Murmansk by the Russian Coast Guard. Russia demands NOK 90 million in bail.

The Russian surety requirement is ten times greater than the value of the catch inside the vessel, according to ‘Fishing boat’ (Fiskebåt). Fiskebåt is an interest and employer’s organization for the Norwegian high seas fishing fleet.

– The request is in no way comparable to the realities of the case, and this requirement means that the situation is not possible for the ship owners to handle.

Responsibility lies with Norwegian Governing powers

Additionally, responsibility lies with Norwegian Governing powers. We had hoped that the case would be resolved quickly, says Audun Maråk, Managing Director of the organization.

The vessel ‘Remøy‘ with 17 people on board, was stopped in a routine control by the Russian coast guard and transported to Murmansk on May 10th . This happened after discrepancies surrounding the license to fish in Russian zone was discovered.

The Directorate of Fisheries has admitted that they failed to tick of trawling for shrimp fishing on Remøy’s application to the Russian authorities, according to NRK.

Two of the crew are from the Faroe Islands, the rest are Norwegian. The crew are dong well, says Fiskebåt.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) handles the contact with the Russian authorities on behalf of Remøy shipping, who is the owner of the trawler.

The original story about the arrest of the trawler can be found in this article.

Basic facts on the ‘Remøy’

IMO: 9660451

Name: REMOY

Name: MMSI: 258984000

MMSI: Vessel Type: TRAWLER

Vessel Type: Gross Tonnage: 3909

Gross Tonnage: Summer DWT: 1500 t

Summer DWT: Build: 2013

Build: Flag: NORWAY

Flag: Home port: FOSNAVAAG

Read more about the vessel on the Marine Traffic website

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today