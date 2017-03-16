Russia denies involvement in hacking

Russian authorities Thursday publicly denied that they have anything to do with the hacking they are accused of being involved in.

Wednesday it was announced that US authorities have charged four people, including two Russian intelligence agents, for very extensive hacking of the technology company Yahoo.

The other two accused are referred to as “criminal hackers” by the US Justice Department, which announced the indictment at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday.

Around half a billion Yahoo users are affected by the hackers, according to US authorities.

In the indictment linked the Russian intelligence agency FSB to the data attack, which is viewed as one of the greatest ever.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today