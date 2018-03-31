Russia expels Norwegian diplomat

Russia has expelled a Norwegian diplomat in the wake of the poison attack in the UK. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refers to the expulsion as unjustified.

“We have been informed that Russia has expelled one of our staff from the Moscow embassy,” the press officer Ane Lunde writes in a press release.

It was mentioned that the Norwegian ambassador was invited to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, together with Swedish, Finnish and Danish colleagues.

“Although this was expected from the latest statements from the Russian side, we consider the expulsion to be unwarranted. Our co-worker has done a good job as a diplomat, and the expulsion has nothing to do with the diplomat’s performance of his duties,” Lunde continues on Russia’s decision.

Responds to mass expulsions

According to UD, Norway still wants a constructive relationship with Russia in areas of commonality. The Norwegian authorities also emphasize that they appreciate what they mention the good contact Norway has had with Russia on many important issues.

The Russians earlier announced this week that they will expel a total 150 diplomats.

The mass show comes as an answer to the fact that the United Kingdom, the United States and several other countries have expelled an equivalent number of diplomats due to an assault in Salisbury on March 4.

Beware of consequences

Britain claims Russia was behind the assault against Russian ex-Spy Serge Skripal and his daughter. The Russians deny any involvement.

Norway has chosen to expel one Russian diplomat as a result of the incident.

“We believe that the British have provided good documentation,” said Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) Tuesday to NTB.

The day before, the Russian embassy warned that the expulsion would have consequences.

“This kind of hostile action is not lucky for mutual cooperation between countries, and it will have consequences,” wrote the Embassy on its Facebook page.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today