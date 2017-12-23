Russian activity near sub sea cables concerns NATO

Russian submarines activity in the vicinity of north-Atlantic data traffic cables has increased significantly, NATO informs Washington Post.

In the area there are important cables for the internet and other data traffic between Europe and the United States.

– We see more Russian underwater activity near communication cables than we have ever seen before, says commander of NATO submarine forces, admiral Andrew Lennon..

The fear is that Russia’s activities can give the Kremlin authorities the opportunity to monitor data traffic directly or even cut them off.

The British Air Force’s supreme commander Stuart Peach is also among those who warn that Russia’s operations can pose a danger to the cables, which is of major importance to global information exchange and economy.

Russian authorities have not responded to Washington Post’s inquiries regarding their activity close to the cables.

The Financial Times reports that the Russian submarines are generally more active than after the Cold War.

