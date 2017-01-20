Russian cheers for American presidential exchange

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev hopes Donald Trump’s presidency marks the beginning of a better relationship with the United States.

– We are ready to do our bit for the relationship to improve, writes Medvedev on his Facebook page.

Although Trump’s Russia policy is not yet ready, Medvedev thinks that soon there will be reason for optimism. There have been rumors that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have already arranged a meeting. It disproved Trumps spokesman Sean Spicer earlier this week.

Medvedev simultaneously gave outgoing President Barack Obama less pleasant credentials after eight years in the White House. Especially due to sanctions in the wake of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula Obama has had little popularity. Medvedev believes sanctions marked a low point in bilateral relations.

– We may like or dislike what our partners are doing, but we must hold our common responsibilities. Here the Obama administration failed. Now the ratio is the worst in decades, he said.

Donald Trump will be inagurated as the next US president on Friday afternoon

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today