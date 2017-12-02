Russian and Chinese intelligence try to enlist Norwegians through social media

Foreign intelligence services have attempted to hack into Norwegian citizens’ accounts,or make contact via social media, especially those in the government apparatus, according to the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).

‘It’s significant activity, we’re not talking about a little handful. Many are exposed to this kind of contact and approach,’ said Ola Børresen, acting chairman of PST’s section for State Employees to Aftenposten newspaper.

Increasingly, the theft of intelligence on the Internet is taking place, Kripos and PST say in the report, called ‘Threats and Challenges in ICT Crime’.

State employees are highlighted as being among the most vulnerable threats in the ICT field.

‘PST knows that Russia and China are actively engaged in intelligence activities in Norway. These players constitute the biggest threats; however, it is important to note that other countries also conduct intelligence activities in Norway,’ says the report.

‘There are examples where the intelligence officers are offered consultancy assignments. They ask for assessments, and concrete remuneration is given’, said Børresen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today