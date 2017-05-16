Russian died after snowmobile accident

Russian died after a snowmobile accident on Svalbard

A Russian man died night to Monday from the injuries when a snowmobile went through the ice on Svalbard on April 28th, reports NRK. The rescue personnel scrambled to the site of the snowmobile accident, but could not get the man out of the freezing water fast enough.

The man was hospitalized in Tromsø with critical injuries after the accident

Two people were transported to Tromsø hospital after the scooter accident. Three others were supervised at Longyearbyen Hospital, but were quickly discharged.

The accident happened when about 20 Russian tourists and four guides were on their way from the Pyramid to Longyearbyen. They were on a five day snowmobile trip on Svalbard with a Russian travel company.

