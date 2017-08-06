Russian fined for peeing in Norway

Russian fined for illegal border crossing, taking a piss in Norway

A 52 year old Russian was on Sunday fined for illegally entering Norway – in order to take a leak.

The 52-year-old Russian man was stopped at the border inspection in Storskog outside Kirkenes in Finnmark on Sunday morning. He was in a car together with two other Russians.

– He was a passenger in a car that was about to cross to Norway. But he did not posses the proper papers, explains Operations Manager in the Finnmark police district, Jan Arne Pettersen, to NTB.

The man therefore had to wait while the border control checked his papers.

– While we were checking his papers he left the waiting room. He just got up and walked into Norway – where he urinated. We have toilets available that he could have used, Pettersen explains.

The 52-year-old was thus charged a fine of NOK 5,000 for illegally crossing the border, which he paid on the spot.

