Russian in custody for bank robbery

Russian in custody after a bank robbery on Svalbard

A 29-year-old man from Russia was detained for four weeks, charged with robbing a bank in Svalbard. The proceeds were around 70,000 kroner.

The police received the case in the North Troms District Court on Saturday, according to Nordlys newspaper.

During the custody meeting, the Russian recognised the criminal charges. but according to the defence lawyer, Ulf E. Hansen, it was not a real attempt at gaining money.

‘’The purpose was never to rob the bank. This was about getting attention,’’ said the defence.

According to Svalbardposten newspaper, the robbery yield was around NOK 70,000. The man, who was in Svalbard as a tourist, was arrested shortly after on Friday this week.

