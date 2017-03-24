Russian male found guilty of terror alliance

A 24 year old man from Chechnya, who was indicted for association with ISIL, has in the Court of Appeals been found guilty of having entered into a terrorist alliance.

In the jury’s verdict on Thursday, the 24-year old man from Chechnya, who is a Russian national, was found guilty of making of terror alliance with ISIL.

The 46-year-old from Fredrikstad, who last year was convicted of terror alliance in Oslo District Court, was acquitted on that charge but found guilty of participation in terror.

The case against the two men, who has been reviewed in the Court of Appeals since last month, continues with procedures and sentencing on Friday.

The parties held their procedures on Wednesday and the judge summed up to the jury on Thursday morning.

The two men travelled together to Syria in autumn 2014, both ending up in a training camp in Taqbua.

The 24-year-old admits that he was aiming to join the Islamist extremist group ISIL, but denies having planned to become a terrorist.

The 46-year-old claimed he mistakenly became an ISIL recruit. His plan was to join the Free Syrian Army, and he did what he could to get out of training camp at the peril of his life.

Both deny guilt, but Oslo District Court last year concluded that both consciously entered into a terrorist alliance by joining the ISIL in the autumn of 2014. The 24-year-old and 46-year-old were sentenced to respectively seven and a half and six years in prison.

The verdict is expected to be pronounced before Easter.

