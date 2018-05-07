Russian nuclear power plant on its way along the Norwegian coast

The barge, which has the Russian nuclear power plant Akademik Lomonosov on board, passed Kristiansand on Sunday. The Coastal Administration is closely following its towing along the Norwegian coast.

The barge for the nuclear power plant is 144 meters long, 30 meters wide and 10 meters high. According to Aftenposten, the Akademik Lomonosov is a Russian prototype of a brand new type of floating nuclear power plant with two turbine reactors. The capacity will be enough to supply a city of 200,000 people with electricity, Fædrelandsvennen writes.

The barge set out from the dock in St. Petersburg on 28th April. It is now transported along the Norwegian coast and is expected to arrive in Murmansk on 22nd May. Nuclear fuel will be loaded on board there, before the journey proceeds to Siberia.

According to Danish Radio, the barge passed Bornholm on Thursday 3rd May. The barge is towed by the Russian yachts Yasnyy and Umka. The convoy is also assisted by the rescue vessel Spasatel Karev. On the way past Kristiansand, the nuclear power plant was also followed by the Norwegian tugboat BB Supporter.

Full control

“We have full control of everything,” says the harbour watch in Kristiansand to Fædrelandsvennen. The harbour watch will not say anything about the unusual voyage.

Last year, Norwegian authorities strongly criticised the Russian plans to drag the nuclear power plant along the Norwegian coast. Following talks between Norwegian and Russian authorities, it was agreed that nuclear power should not be taken on board the power plant before it was in Murmansk.

According to the Coastal Administration, there is no nuclear fuel on board during transport. The entire route along the Norwegian coast is followed by Vardø Vessel Traffic Center and the Coastal Administration’s surveillance aircraft.

