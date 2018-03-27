Russia’s Embassy says Norway’s expulsion of diplomat will have consequences

The Russian Embassy in Oslo warned that Norway’s expulsion of a Russian diplomat ‘’will have consequences.’’

“This kind of hostile action is not a good omen for mutual cooperation between our countries, and it will have consequences’’, wrote the Embassy on its Facebook page.

The embassy called Norway’s accusations against Russia ‘’absurd’’, and indicated that otherwise, the country tends to comply with international law.

“In this case, Norway seems to have chosen a route that they were pushed toward, and this is just sad,’’ the statement said.

After the US and many EU countries announced on Monday that they wanted to expel Russian diplomats, it became clear that Norway would do the same to one diplomat.

The reason is the poison attack in Salisbury in the UK, that Western countries believe Russia was behind.

In the statement from the embassy, Russia again denied having anything to do with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

“There is not even any kind of hint or evidence that the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter came from Russia’’, the statement said.

