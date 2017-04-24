The sailing king at the maritime school

Slightly delayed by snow, King Harald opened a new club house in Songdalen on Monday.

He also visited Haraldvigen school camp at Indre Kalvøy in Kristiansandsfjorden.

The king started his visit to southern Norway somewhat late due to snowfall in eastern Norway.

Well, he was welcomed in front of Porsmyr village council by Mayor Johnny Greibesland (Centre Party), Fædrelandsvennen, writes.

Two fourth grade classes from two of the municipality’s schools gave the king flowers and gifts before the trip continued to Haugenparken in Nodeland, where there were cultural performances.

Last stop at the Songdalen visit was Noden Klubhus, where the local youth club is located, The Royal Court writes on their website. King Harald opened the club house before moving on to Vennesla municipality.

Haraldvigen is a maritime school at Indre Kalvøy in Kristiansandsfjorden, where the king landed with the Royal ship on Monday afternoon.

Here he heard about water salvation and preparedness at the Red Cross, and the sailor king witnessed rigging of sails and training in tying of knots. He also heard about holiday experiences at the school camp from children and adolescents alike.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today