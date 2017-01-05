Salvation Army found 58 missing last year

Salvation Army helps people to identify biological parents, siblings or other relatives. Last year, the Army found 58 people who were missing, two more than the previous year.

– We are very pleased with this result, says Major Inger Marit Nygård, head of the Army’s family tracing office in Norway.

She said efforts to look after people’s increasing activity in the Salvation Army. Most of the missing found, resurfaced in Norway. Nygård says, however, that there have been cases in Sweden, Denmark, England, Germany and the USA.

The Salvation Army family tracing office started its work in Norway in 1897, and have found a total of 58 274 missing during the nearly 120 years since they started the business.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today