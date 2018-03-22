San Francisco, USA: NO FUR ALLOWED

After a unanimous city council decision, San Francisco has become the first major American city to forbid the sale of fur. The ban will become effective January 1st, 2019.

West Hollywood and Berkeley, California, USA have already introduced a similar ban. The Animal Conservation Organization and Humane Society International have called the San Francisco decision a historical moment for both animals & humans.

The largest Italian fashion houses, Versace and Furla, have announced that they’ll stop using animal furs within their collections. They follow other designers like Armani, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Gucci, who have all stopped showing and selling fur.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today