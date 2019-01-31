Police hunt after shooting in Sarpsborg

Police are hunting for perpetrators after shooting in Sarpsborg

The police are hunting for several perpetrators who fired shots against a man in a private residence in Yven in Sarpsborg. The man suffers from head injuries but is out of danger to his life.







The police were notified of the incident just before 9 pm on Wednesday. A few hours later, Police Lawyer in the Southeastern Police District, Anders Wiig, can confirm the shooting to NTB. It was the newspaper VG who reported of the incident first.

The man is sent to Østfold Hospital at Kalnes with head injuries but is conscious. He explains that he was approached by several masked people and a shot was loosened against him.

“The bullet probably hit the victim, and it’s most likely not a ricochet. He is, however, not life-threatening injured,” Police Lawyer of East Police District, Jon Granrud, tells NTB on Thursday morning.

Broad investigation

“The police have conducted preliminary interrogating of the victim, but that has not led to an identification of the perpetrators,” Granrud informs.

The Police Lawyer adds that it has been a hindrance that parts of the police work have had to wait for the light of day, but that they will investigate broadly as soon as possible.

The apartment where the shooting took place will, naturally, be examined by crime technicians.

“We also questioned some witnesses. Several more will be questioned today,” the Police Lawyer continues.

It is currently unknown how many shots were fired or what the motives behind the shooting are.

“We have several hypotheses, but nothing tangible that we can go out with right now,” Granrud concludes.

Dramatic police action

“The offended person called on a neighbour after the shooting and stated that he had been shot. He has visible injuries,” Operations Manager of the East Police District, Finn Håvard Aas told NTB on Wednesday night.

The subsequent police action was supposedly dramatic.

According to Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad, police officers donned balaclavas and helmets when they arrived at the scene. They were also armed, according to VG. The police cordoned off the surrounding area where the shooting took place.





© NTB Scanpix / #



