An SAS air passenger boarded a Norwegian Airlines plane by mistake

An SAS passenger ended up on board a Norwegian aircraft at Gardermoen by mistake. It should not have happened’, said Norwegian, and promised to follow up the matter.

The mistake was discovered when the attendants counted up the passengers and realized that there was one too many people on the plane that was flying to Evenes,’ reported Vesterålen Bladet.

ID cards, passports and tickets were asked for inspection, and a surprised passenger realised that he was on the wrong plane. There was an hour long delay, and all the others passengers had to get off the plane.

‘There must have been a slip-up during boarding, and we will follow up the issue with our partners at the airport’, said communications director, Lasse Sandakerveien-Nielsen of Norwegian about the incident.

‘A passenger with the wrong boarding pass on board is basically no threat, but it should, of course, not happen’, said Sandakerveien-Nielsen.

The communication manager at Oslo Airport, Joachim Andersen, underlined to VG newspaper that passengers had been through security. He has only heard of one similar case during his five years at the airport.

