SAS aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Stavanger airport

A SAS plane bound from Gran Canaria, the Canary Islands, to Haugesund – Saturday night had to land at Stavanger Airport, Sola due to engine problems.

The flight from Las Palmas had 136 passengers on board and decided to go land at Sola instead Karmøy after one engine stopped working, according to Stavanger Aftenblad.

SAS confirmed to the newspaper that the plane landed in Stavanger for technical reasons.

– The pilot had heard a noise from the engine and started a procedure to examine it. There was no indication of errors.

But when one initiates such a procedure, it is standard to have a high alert when landing. There are naturally more technicians available in Stavanger than in Haugesund.

It was a totally normal landing, spokeswoman for SAS, Rebecka Mathers, said.

