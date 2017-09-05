SAS pilot faces legal consequences after failing breathalyzer test prior to flig

An SAS pilot has admitted drinking alcohol in advance of a flight. He was measured with a blood alcohol level of 0.64%, and had to leave the plane at Gardermoen.

On Wednesday, the pilot must attend a court hearing, accused of violating the aviation act, according to Drammen Tidende newspaper.

The charge says that the pilot was scheduled for an SAS flight on an international route this spring but was stopped before he arrived for the flight. The police took a random control, and measured his blood alcohol level at 0.64%, while the limit for flying is 0.2%.

The pilot was grounded, and taken out of service to the company. According to SAS, he no longer works for them.

‘Generally, we don’t make public statements about personal cases, but we have zero tolerance for alcohol,’ said Rudi Baasch, the Press Officer at SAS.

The pilot is pleading guilty to the charge.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today