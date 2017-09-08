SAS pilot sentenced to imprisonment for drinking alcohol prior to flight

An SAS airline pilot who had a blood alcohol level of 0.64 before flying, has been sentenced to five months unconditional imprisonment.

According to the court judgment, the pilot was stopped at a random pilot check at Gardermoen airport this spring. The pilot was scheduled to fly an international route’, reported Nettavisen newspaper.

The guilty plea was heard at Drammen District Court on Wednesday. The pilot admitted to having drunk alcohol, and according to SAS, he is no longer employed by the company.

The legal blood alcohol limit for flying is 0.2.

