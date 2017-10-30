Saudi Arabia allows women into sports stadiums from 2018

From 2018, women can gain entry into sports stadiums in Saudi Arabia.

‘We are in the process of preparing three stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah and Damman to make them ready to receive families as of 2018,’ said Saudi Arabian sports authorities on Twitter.

The decision came after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced new times, with a more moderate form of Islam in the strictly conservative country.

In 2015, Saudi Arabian women were allowed to participate in municipal elections for the first time. This summer, Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on gym for girls, and in September it became allowed for Saudi Arabian women to drive a car.

