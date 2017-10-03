Saudi Arabia marks execution number 100

Saudi Arabia completed execution number 100 on Monday. Amnesty International condemns the practice.

“This places the country among the most active practitioners of executions on the planet,” said Lynn Maalouf in Amnesty’s Middle East Department.

“If the Saudi government really wants reforms, they must immediately introduce a moratorium on executions as a first step on the way to banning the death penalty,” Maalouf said.

The Saudi Arabian man executed on Monday, was sentenced to death for killing another Saudi Arabian man and he appealed the verdict and sentence. He lost the appeal, reports the state news agency SPA.

Last year, 153 people were executed in Saudi Arabia.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today