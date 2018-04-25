Saudi King Pow-Wow’s Prime Minister

The Norwegian News Agency (NTB) reports that Monday, April 23rd, Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud initiated a lengthy, ‘courtesy conversation’ via telephone with Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H), discussing varied issues of importance to both countries.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy gave details of Monday’s phone tete-a-tete between the heads of state, telling NTB that the two leaders discussed bilateral issues related to economics and of future, planned cooperation between the nations.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the exchange, offering that the theme of the informal conversation was especially focused upon Saudi plans for ‘Vision 2030’, a program of ‘Giga-Projects’ that Saudi Arabia aspires to create.

The ‘Vision 2030’ Saudi reform program is primarily designed & promoted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who’s outlined several plans for hi-tech ‘Giga-Projects’ aimed at weaning his nation from its oil-based economy.

The Saudi Kingdom has revealed plans to construct NEOM, a project hailed as a regional ‘Silicon Valley’, along with ‘The Red Sea Project’, a huge, reef-resort vacation destination – both projects valued at almost a half trillion U.S. dollars.

Formal diplomatic ties between Norway & Saudi Arabia were established in 1961.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today