Scene set for historical meeting between North Korea’s Kim and Trump

‘’An historic milestone’’, said South Korea’s president after Donald Trump gave thanks and said ‘’yes’’ to talks with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.Japan was also positive.

Both Japan and South Korea are of the opinion that North Korea has changed course and is now on the right track.

“The May meeting will be a historic milestone that may lead to peace on the Korean Peninsula,” said a highly optimistic statement from South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, on Friday.

If the meeting becomes a reality, it will be the first time a sitting US president meets a North Korean leader.

The hope is that the long-standing conflict about North Korea’s nuclear weapons program can finally gain a solution after a year when the situation has become increasingly tense. The Pyongyang regime has created one stumbling block after another, while the world community has tightened sanctions against the isolated regime.

Earlier this week, it became apparent that Moon and Kim will have face-to-face talks at the end of April, after North Korea opened for the possibility of disposing of its nuclear weapons if it was given the right security guarantees.

“If President Trump, and Leader Kim, would meet after the Korean summit, and a complete dissolving of the chance for nuclear disaster on the Korean Peninsula would really be on track,” said Moon.

