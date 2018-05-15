Schibsted newspapers with technical issues

Aftenposten.no has technical problems and may be unavailable, writes the newspaper. The problems also apply to other Schibsted subscription newspapers.

– We are working on fixing the issues and hope to be able to be back online shortly, it is stated in the article.

To NTB, Communications Director in Schibsted Media, Camilla Kim Kielland, says that the problems also concern Stavanger Aftenblad, Bergens Tidende and Fædrelandsvennen.

She adds that the technical issues are caused by a network error that occurred around 00:30 am on Tuesday.

– We have put our best people on the case, says Camilla Kim Kielland, who also says Finn.no has been affected by the problems, although not to the same extent.

PR and Information Officer in Finn.no, Kristine Eia Kirkholm, announces at 08.10 that the website is up and running.

– We are still working to resolve the matter completely, and are sorry if anyone has been affected by the downtime, says Kirkholm to NTB.

