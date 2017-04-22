Science marking in Norway and around the world

The annual ‘March for Science’ demonstrations in support of science and research are Saturday marked around the globe.

In Australia and New Zealand, the markings gathered thousands of participants in what are the first of over 500 demonstrations around the world.

The emergence of ‘alternative facts’ is among the protagonists’ main concerns.

‘Everything is just spin-tales without science’ and ‘we need thinkers, not deniers’ were among the slogans in Australia and New Zealand.

In the United States, the organizers of the planned demonstrations have said in advance that party politics should be disregarded, but they have admit that President Donald J. Trump’s Republican administration has acted as a catalyst for the movement, not in the least by cutting research funding.

Fear of research and science being under political attack in Australia has grown under the current conservative government.

– Nowadays there are so many ‘false news’ and ‘alternative facts’ around that it’s important to keep in mind that science is what made our society what they are today, Parissa Zand, one of the protesters in Sydney, said .

March for Science is also marked in Norway with demonstrations in Bergen, Trondheim and Oslo.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today