Sea of flowers grows in Stockholm

TOPICS:
Stockholm, SwedenA woman places flowers on a fence following a suspected terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017. Swedish prosecutor Hans Ihrman said a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offences by murder" after a hijacked truck was driven into a crowd of pedestrians and crashed into a department store on Friday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 8. April 2017

The Sea of Flowers grows around the cordons surrounding attack scene of in Stockholm. At noon Monday, there will be a minute of silence in Sweden.

Many Swedes Saturday gathered near the police cordons to lay down flowers. Among those who were attending, were both Crown Princess Victoria and the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

– Monday there will be held a memorial service at noon and in connection with the event the Government announces one minute national silence, according to the Prime Minister.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sea of flowers grows in Stockholm"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*