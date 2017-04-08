Sea of flowers grows in Stockholm

The Sea of Flowers grows around the cordons surrounding attack scene of in Stockholm. At noon Monday, there will be a minute of silence in Sweden.
Many Swedes Saturday gathered near the police cordons to lay down flowers. Among those who were attending, were both Crown Princess Victoria and the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.
– Monday there will be held a memorial service at noon and in connection with the event the Government announces one minute national silence, according to the Prime Minister.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
