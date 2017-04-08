Sea of flowers grows in Stockholm

The Sea of Flowers grows around the cordons surrounding attack scene of in Stockholm . At noon Monday, there will be a minute of silence in Sweden .

Many Swedes Saturday gathered near the police cordons to lay down flowers. Among those who were attending, were both Crown Princess Victoria and the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

– Monday there will be held a memorial service at noon and in connection with the event the Government announces one minute national silence, according to the Prime Minister.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today