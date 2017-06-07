Sea Rescues at Brekkestø in Lillesand and Aure in Nordmøre

Sea Rescues at Brekkestø and Aure. Man found alive near Brekkestø after extensive search. Lifeguard rescues three from capsized boat.

Man picked up from the sea near Brekkestø

An elderly man who was reported missing after a fishing trip at Brekkestø in Lillesand municipality, is found alive, but very refrigerated.

The man has spent several hours in the water. He was found by the rescue boat Bent Rasmussen at Hellersøya outside Brekkestø at 0.20, the police states on Twitter.

– He is transported to hospital and followed up by health personnel, says Operations Manager in Agder police district,Audun Eide , to NTB.

The relatives are informed that the man is found.

At 22.42 on Tuesday night, the police received a message via the AMK centre that the man was missing after a fishing trip. Police, fire department, ambulance and air ambulance were scrambled.

A rescue boat and the Red Cross, in addition to a Sea King rescue helicopter were also called out for the extensive search operation.

The search was initially concentrated around Gaupholmen and Ullerøya, just outside Brekkestø.

Lifeguard praised for having saved three people from capsized boat in Aure

A person in a boat spotted and rescued three people who were clinging to a capsized pleasure boat on fjord in Aure, Nordmøre Wednesday afternoon.

The capsized leisure boat was discovered by chance on Gjerdavika between Grisvågøya and Aure, informs the Rescue Coordination Center Southern Norway (HRS).

– The sea was completely white. They were far from land and clinging to a capsized pleasure boat. All praise to the life guard who himself was alone aboard his own boat, writes the HRS Guard Leader on Twitter.

