Seaplane total loss after accident on lake in Rogaland

A seaplane is a total loss after plunging into Frøylandsvatnet in Time municipality in Rogaland. The three on board were sent to hospitals with minor injuries.

According to NRK the pilot reported about problems, and that he was forced to attempt an emergency landing in the vicinity of Sandtangen, before the plane crashed at half past three in the afternoon on Saturday.

The three men aboard the plane, all managed to leave the plane on their own. They are according to the University hospital in Stavanger born in 1950, 1952 and 1996, and their condition is described as stable.

Total loss

All emergency services, including a Sea King helicopter, immediately moved out when they were notified of the incident. According to Stavanger Aftenblad, the police and the fire department are still on site to limit emissions from the aircraft, which is leaking fuel.

– It’s only a small leak, not so extensive as to pose a threat for the local wildlife says Operations Manager in the fire department, Svein Nesse, to the newspaper.

The police currently do not have a full overview of the course of events. They however informed NTB earlier on that the plane was a total loss.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today