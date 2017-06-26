Search for fisherman in Orkla is resumed

The search for missing fisherman in Orkla is resumed

The police and the rescue center believe the 40-year-old man who fell into the Salmon River Orkla on Sunday is dead. The search for the man continues on Monday.

The search will be resumed in the morning hours, reports VG. The search will presumably last until they find the perceived lost salmon fisherman.

– But we have to make an assessment from day to day, says Bernt Tiller, Operations Manager to NRK.

The search action continued Sunday night after being missing a person believed to be perished, confirms Operations Manager in the Trøndelag Police District, Astrid Metlid, to NTB.

Strong water flow in the river

– We still have many people out looking both along the river bank and on the water. It is the circumstances that change the status of the search, she says, pointing out, among other things, that there was a large amount of water supply and therefore extra powerful flow in the river.

The missing is a 40-year-old Spanish man who has fished salmon in Orkla together with three other men. He has probably slipped or lost his balance, ended up in the river and been unable to get on land due to the strong water flow, the police believes.

It was a casual passerby who, around 3 pm on 15th Sunday, reported that he had seen a man floating in Orkla just north of Forve bru in Orkdal. There was someone else in the fishing party that the man was a part of who reported him missing.

