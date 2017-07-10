The search for missing man in Muldalsfossen continues

An alpine rescue group resumes Monday search for a man in his sixties who supposedly has fallen into Muldalsfossen in Møre og Romsdal on Sunday afternoon.

– An alpine rescue group is doing the search because the search area is difficult to access. One has to have climbing equipment and specially trained personnel, says Sindre Molnes, Operation Manager, Sunnmøre Police District, NTB.

On Sunday, both a Sea King rescue helicopter and an alpine rescue group participated in the search for the man, but during Monday night they had to finish the search due to the difficult conditions.

Tour group

According to Sunnmørsposten, the man slipped down the path near a bridge at the top of the waterfall. The man, who is in his sixties, went along with a tour group. As he slipped, he disappeared out of sight just a few meters from the falls. The first announcement of the incident came Sunday at 5 pm.

Muldalsfossen, located at Tafjorden in Norddal municipality, is one of the highest waterfalls in Sunnmøre. The waterfall has a fall of about 200 meters and forms the last part of Muldalselva before it ends in Tafjorden. The police assume that the man may lie at the bottom of the falls.

