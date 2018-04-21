Search after missing Norwegian woman (20) in South Africa continues

The search for the Norwegian woman Marie Sæther Østbø (20), who is missing in South Africa, continues.

A crew is looking along the shore and the sea where she disappeared. “We started off neighboring beaches in the East and continued all the way to neighboring beaches in the West. We are unsure about the current, as they are powerful and change all the time”, says Police Chief Malcolm Poije to Stavanger Aftenblad on Saturday. According to the newspaper, Saturday’s search was focused on a 15 kilometer stretch between Buffels Bay in the East and Swartvlei in the West.

Østbø was last seen at 19 o’clock on Wednesday night. The 20-year-old from Stavanger was together with a group of international students which she was traveling with. She was last seen about 100 meters away from her hotel in the town of Sedgefield. Police inspector Malcolm Pojie of the Sedgefield police reported to Dagbladet that the Norwegian student was caught by the hotel’s surveillance camera.

“She left the place and walked in the direction of the beach. This was captured on surveillance images from the hotel restaurant between 18:00 and 19:00 on Wednesday night. It was the last time she was seen. From there, she went to the beach alone “, said Pojie.

