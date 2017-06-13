Search operation after discovery of stolen watercraft

Search operation after the discovery of a stolen watercraft in the fjord

A larger search operation was initiated after a stolen watercraft was found drifting south of Steinsøy near Stavanger. The search was terminated just after midnight.

The police state that it is not clear who has used the watercraft but the owner has reported that it has been stolen recently from the Lervig Quay area in Stavanger. The when vehicle was found, the engine was still warm.

– We have received tips from witnesses who have seen a watercraft in use in the area, but it is uncertain whether it is the same vehicle. If the driver is in safety somewhere, we encourage him to call us, anonymously if anything, says Olaug Bjørnsen, Operations Manager in the Southwest Police District to NTB.

The discovery of the scooter was reported at 20.17 Monday. The police assisted by boat checked the nearby islets and other relevant areas.

The Coast Guard participated with two boats in addition to the fireboat and a Sea King rescue helicopter. At 00.24 am on Tuesday, the main rescue center of Southern Norway reported that they have completed the operation after repeated searches in the area without findings.

