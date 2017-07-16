The search for two people in Kristiansand ended

The police have ended the search for two people who were missing after a boat accident at Ternevik in Kristiansand.

– The search in the sea has now been completed. This happened after consultation with the main rescue center (HRS). There are no reports of missing persons related to the incident, writes the police at Agder on Twitter at 5.20 am.

The police were notified that a boat had run into a pole at 2.03 am.

– One person is taken care of in the boat. He states that two people supposedly have swum to land after the accident, the police in Agder stated on Twitter just after 2 am on Sunday.

The police have had several resources on site, including a rescue boat, a skiff from the Coast Guard, the fire department with divers and police boat.

– We hope and believe that they have reached shore safely. We have searched in the area in question as well as possible at night, and await further action if new information becomes available, says Geir Andersen, Operations Manager in Agder Police District to VG.

Photos from the site shows a boat stuck to a pole close to shore.

The police report that the case will be investigated further.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today