Searching mission to find a man with gun in Bergen was terminated

Police search for a man who has charged with gun against a car in Bergen has been ended without anyone being found.

– We have no specific suspects. The investigation will show whether it can be video surveillance in the area, for example by one of the stores, said operations manager Eivind Hellesund in Western Police District to Bergensavisen.

The police were notified at 02:24 that a man had threatened or pointed a gun at people in a car on Melkeplassen in Bergen. No one in the car had no knowledge of the man, which should be around 160 centimeters tall and was dressed in dark clothes.

Five police patrols searching for the unknown perpetrator in the area without result. The search ended at 03:41.

Also on Thursday night a similar incident happened in the same area.

– It is striking that two things like that are happening in the same place in such a short time.

It is not uncommon, and not inconceivable that it could be the same man behind the cases, said Hellesund.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today