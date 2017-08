So far this summer, it has come closer to three-month rainfall in Bergen, and so far it’s the second wettest summer ever.

– Today’s data is 733.1 mm rainfall since June the 1st in Bergen. Still a bit at the wettest summer of the day, but now we have taken the 2nd place, writes Meteorologists on Twitter.

The record from1964 gave a total of 810 millimeters of precipitation.

Source: NRK / Norway Today