Major security breach at Gardermoen – People queue near the runway

Due to a breakdown in in the automatic the automated passport control systems people are left waiting outside the terminal building. NTB reports that basic security measures are breached, and that the security breach will not be rectified before sometime on Monday.

Technical issues with the automated pass scanners at Gardermoen Airport have created queues at arrivals Saturday. The police deployed all available personnel.

The problem will only be resolved on Monday, Avinor tweets.

Saturday the queues were at times so long that passengers were forced to wait outside, between the aircraft and the terminal, reports the newspaper Dagbladet. Buses carrying passengers from planes to the terminal, let them out on the airport of the terminal building. this is technically illegal. Communications Manager Gurli Høeg Ulverud in Avinor stresses to the newspaper that passengers daily move in the area on their way to and from planes.

Avinor plays down the situation

– But it should not happen that people are waiting in the area near the runway. We had people in place right away to oversee the queue.

Høeg Ulverud told NTB that there are possibilities of queues Sunday, despite the fact that police are deploying all available crew.

– There’s a bit of stop and move. When several flights from outside the Schengen arrive at the same time, queues might form.

