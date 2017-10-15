Security for royal properties could cost up to NOK 592 million

In next year’s state budget, almost NOK 140 million has been set aside for security

measures at royal properties.

Today, there is only a sign that prevents unauthorised persons from driving right up to the castle. NRK news reported that security at all royal properties will be improved. Among other things, vehicle barriers will be set up around the whole of Slottsparken.

‘We have been working on the security project for a long time. We are now beginning implementation of measures to secure the royal family, employees, and visitors at the royal properties,’ said Communications Manager, Marianne Hagen at the Royal Court.

In April 2016, a person parked a van at the castle. The area was blocked while a bomb disposal team made a search, but it turned out that a mentally ill man had parked the car, which didn’t contain a bomb.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today