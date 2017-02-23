Sentenced to 20 years in prison for Ellingsrud-murder

A man is convicted by Borgarting Appeal Court to 20 years in prison for killing his two year old daughter at Ellingsrud in Oslo.

The man was accused of killing his two year old daughter while she sat on her mother’s arm, he is also convicted for attempted murder of three other people, and prior abuse of the child’s mother. The murder took place in the 2014. He was found guilty of all charges.

The Afghan man is also ordered to pay a total of over 1.3 million to the bereaved and aggrieved.

The verdict is the same as in the Oslo District Court, but the compensation is raised from 900,000 kroner.

