Sentenced to youth penalty for intercourse with 13-year-old

A 17 year old boy is in the Norwegian Supreme Court sentenced to youth penalty for several sexual encounters with a girl under 14.
The appellate court said that the relationship, which lasted around a month, had the mark of being a dating relationship. But it emphasized that the girl was in a vulnerable situation and that 17-year-old was aware of it.
The age difference between the two were emphasized in the Supreme Court. If the two were evenly matched in age and development, the court said that it could be appropriate to consider whether punishment was unnecessary.
However the Supreme Court that the punishment purposes was was to sentenced the boy to imprisonment.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
