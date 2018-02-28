Seven arrested for violent and threatening behavior in Fredrikstad

The police in Fredrikstad have arrested seven people after a man in his 30s was subjected to violent and threatening behavior in his apartment in the center of the city.

“On Tuesday night, seven people entered his apartment and threatened and abused him,” writes the police in Østfold on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The man had to go to the emergency room where he was treated for small injuries.

The police arrested a total of seven people and seized various types of hand clubs, machetes, and drug paraphernalia in two different locations in connection with the investigation of the episode.

According to the police, all involved are known to the police beforehand.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today