Seven injured in accident at Seljord in Telemark

Two cars collided on the E134 at Flatdal in Telemark Municipality at Seljord.Seven people were injured, three of them seriously.

The three people who were seriously injured were all flown to Ullevål Hospital.

There were two passenger cars, each with female drivers, and three passengers who had head on collisions. One car came from the direction of Notodden, while the other came from Flatdal when the accident occurred.

The police were notified of the accident just before 18.00. They informed NRK news that there were three children of 7, 13 and 15 years involved in the accident.

The driver of one car was a girl of 17 years old. She was training, and the car was labelled with an ‘L’, announced the police. A witness on the spot told the police that it was the driver of the second car that came across from the opposite lane when the collision occurred.

“The 17-year-old girl was not guilty of causing the accident,” said operation leader, Ole Kamben, of the southeastern police district to NRK TV channel.

Several ambulances and air ambulances moved out to the place. While three flew to Ullevål Hospital, two others went to the hospital in Skien, and one to the hospital in Tønsberg.

The road was completely blocked after the accident, but was reopened after approximately two hours.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today