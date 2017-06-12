Ten injured and two were trapped in traffic accident in Vestfold

Ten people were injured after a trailer hit three passenger cars and a minibus that were queuing on the E18 at the Bentsrud Crossing in Vestfold. Two were trapped inside their vehicles. At least four have serious injuries. Beyond this, the police have no information about the extent of damage.

The police were notified of the accident at 16:00 Monday afternoon.

-It was a stopped queue on E18 after a puncture. A trailer that failed to stop ran into a passenger car and there was then a domino effect. Three passenger cars and a minibus are involved in the accident, in addition to the trailer, says operations manager Tommy Eriksen in the South East Police District of NTB.

So far there are reports of ten injured and two people that were trapped.

– One person is flown to hospital by air ambulance with suspected internal bleedings. They are still working to free those trapped. Beyond that we have no overview of the extent of damage, says Eriksen.

Ambulance helicopter and Sea King involved

E18 is closed in the southbound direction after the accident. In addition to an air ambulance, a Sea King helicopter has been sent to the site to assist in the transportation of injured persons.

– It work going on at the site to get an overview of the injured persons. Additionally, regular investigation steps are made, according to the police.

Around at 18.30 was recovery vehicles in the process of cleaning the place, but the road is still closed in the southbound direction.

– No one were trapped in the sense that we had to cut. We had to break up doors, to get injured gently out, informs on duty fire chief in Vestfold inter municipal fire departments.

