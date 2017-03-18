Seven men arrested for violent attack in Oslo

Police have arrested seven young men who are suspected of having knocked a 20 year old man unconscious in Høybråten in Oslo on Friday night.

He was unconscious for several minutes after being kicked in the head. His nose was also broken. All have been charged with Grievous Bodily Harm, reported NRK news.

The police were notified about the incident just before 02.00 on Friday night. There were reports of a fight at a private party location in Høybråten, in which the party was being held.

‘We saw a person lying on the ground after being kicked in the head. It turned out that he had been unconscious for several minutes’, said Operations Manager, Marita Aune, of Oslo Police.

When police arrived, they saw two men escape in a car.

‘We got a good description of the car, which was stopped by a police patrol shortly afterwards’, said the Operations Officer.

Inside the car were seven men, all of whom have now been arrested and charged for the attack.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today